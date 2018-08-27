College Kids that will be taking the field this coming Saturday as the 2018 College Football Season gets started

Here is a list of names to watching out for this coming Saturday as the new college football season gets rolling…

We have the list started and feel free to add more names in the Comment Box…Plenty more out there and add in as many as you want…Keep The List going and growing….Some of the key names here…

N.C. A&T and the Aggies got rolling back on Saturday night with their 20-17 victory at Jacksonville State…

QB Lamar Raynard(High Point Andrews HS)

RB Marquell Cartwright(High Point Andrews HS)

RB Darius Graves(Dudley HS)

WR Ron Hunt(Southern Guilford HS)

DB Franklin ‘Mac’ McCain(Dudley HS)

LB Kyin Howard(Eastern Guilford HS)

LB Zareik Rush(Dudley HS)

0L Dacquiri Wilson(Dudley HS)

Guilford College:

DB Tyrique Ridges(Northeast Guilford HS)

WR Brent Apple(Southeast Guilford HS)

DB Desmond Overton(Northeast Guilford HS)

RB Nate Johnson(Western Guilford HS)

RB Ezra Perkins(Dudley HS)

K/P Harrison Kiser(Page HS)

WR Zaccheus Milton(Eastern Guilford HS)

Greensboro College:

QB Rohan Goldston(Smith HS)

K/P Zach Ellison(Northwest Guilford HS)

DL James Peguese(Southeast Guilford HS)

Winston-Salem State University:

QB Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS)

OL Kendyl Graves(Eastern Guilford HS)

N.C. State University:

RB Reggie Gallaspy(Souuthern Guilford HS)

LB Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS)

DB Jarius Morehead(Eastern Guilford HS)

North Carolina University:

RB MJ Frazier(Northern Guilford HS)

RB Chavis Little(High Point Central HS)

East Carolina University:

DB Jaren Rainey(Southwest Guilford HS)

DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS)

DE Trey Love(Southeast Guilford HS)

Appalachian State University:

WR Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS)

qb Stephon Brown(Glenn HS)

Western Carolina University:

RB Connell Young(Dudley HS)

Virginia Tech University:

QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS)

LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS)

WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS)

DB DJ Crossen(Dudley HS)

Richmond University:

DB Nile Harris(Grimsley HS)

Old Dominion University:

DL Jack Hazzard(Grimsley HS)

Furman University:

LB Jax Hackett(Southeast Guilford HS)

Clemson University:

WR Diondre Overton(Page HS)