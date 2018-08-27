Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/27-8/31/18:Football Friday Home vs. Grimsley HS
08/27/18 Monday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by Williams Alamance Country Club
08/27/18 Monday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
08/27/18 Monday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Cancelled – Ben L. Smith High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/27/18 Monday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Ben L. Smith High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/27/18 Monday Volleyball V Girls H 6:00 PM Ben L. Smith High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/28/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A 5:00 PM Guilford City County CC Championships
Hagan Stone Park
08/28/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Walter Williams High School
08/28/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Walter Williams High School
08/29/18 Wednesday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Tennis Courts
08/29/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys A 6:00 PM Morehead High School
08/30/18 Thursday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Morehead High School EGHS Tennis Courts
08/30/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Gymnasium
08/30/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Gymnasium
08/30/18 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Grimsley High School
08/31/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Grimsley High School Military
Recognition Night Sponsored by National Guard Tommy Grayson Field /EG Stadium
