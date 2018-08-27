Elon WSOC Falls at No. 11 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer’s suffered its first loss of the season, falling to No. 11-ranked Duke 3-0 on Sunday evening, Aug. 26, at Koskinen Stadium.

BOX SCORE

With the loss, the Phoenix falls to 1-1-2 overall. No. 11 Duke improves its record to 2-1-1 with the victory over Elon.

“Tonight’s match was a challenge,” said head coach Neil Payne. “Today for us was about the performance and getting certain themes out of the game. I felt like we got some things out of the match, which will put us in good stead moving forward, and I was pleased with that. Once again, we showed some resilience. Overall, I was happy with what we got out of the performance.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Hannah Doherty and Taylor Paradoski combined for Elon’s first chance of the contest in the third minute. Doherty played a perfect ball over the Duke defense and Blue Devil goalkeeper Brooke Heinsohn saved Paradoski’s one-on-one opportunity.

Valentina Estrada came up with some big saves in the first 10 minutes of the match to keep the score level at 0-0, which included a foot save in the eighth minute on Marykate McGuire’s shot attempt.

Elon had a flurry of shots to go in front in the 15th minute as Tori Baliatico had two shots inside the six-yard box blocked by a Duke defender. Then, Paradoski’s follow-up shot on the rebounds flew over the goal. The Phoenix had yet another great look in the 24th minute, but Carson Jones’ shot off Baliatico’s corner went straight to Heinsohn.

The Blue Devils broke the deadlock 10 minutes later in the 34th minute. Kate McCoy scored off Taylor Mitchell’s long pass to put Duke ahead at halftime.

In the second half, Elon created two good opportunities. The first was from Nyah Spearman, who had her attempt blocked in the 54th minute. Baliatico nearly capitalized on a Duke miscue in 67th minute, but her shot just missed high over the goal.

Late in the contest, Duke would extend its lead to three goals. Mackenzie Pluck scored in the 70th minute and Marykate McGuire completed three-goal tally in the 84th minute.

NOTES

– The Phoenix falls to 0-6 all-time against the Blue Devils. This was the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix closes its road swing on Friday, Aug. 31, with a match at High Point. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.