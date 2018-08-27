Elon’s Harkes Earns CAA WSOC Rookie of the Week Honor

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s soccer freshman midfielder Lily Harkes has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week on Monday, Aug. 27, as announced by the conference office.

Harkes earned her first CAA Rookie of the Week honor after scoring her first-career goal on Thursday, Aug. 23 in a 1-1 draw with Western Carolina. Harkes put the Phoenix on the board in the 40th minute against the Catamounts. Freshman defender Kate McKay played a perfect long ball from midfield to Harkes, who used her head to score from 10 yards for her first-career goal.

The honor is the second CAA weekly award for a Phoenix this season as Taylor Paradoski was named CAA Player of the Week on Aug. 20 after scoring a hat trick in Elon’s season opener at Liberty.

Other awards handed out on Monday included Sarah Segan of William & Mary taking Player of the Week and Madeline Anderson of Hofstra earning Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Phoenix closes its road swing on Friday, Aug. 31, with a match at High Point. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.