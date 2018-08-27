Greensboro College Pride Weekly Sports Preview: Aug. 27 – Sept. 2

Pride Weekly Sports Preview: Aug. 27 – Sept. 2

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The summer has ended and the 2018-2019 Greensboro College athletic season gets underway this week.

FOOTBALL

Record: 0-0 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College football team will return to action this week as they open their 2018 season at home. The Pride under the direction of third-year head coach Greg Crum welcome back a strong group from one season ago, while also welcoming many new faces.

Week Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 1 vs. Newport News Apprentice (1 p.m.)

Opponent Preview

Newport News Apprentice

2017 Record: 2-8

Series History: Apprentice leads 7-6

Last Meeting: Sept. 2, 2017 Apprentice 39, Greensboro 7

MEN’S SOCCER

Record: 0-0 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College men’s soccer team will open their 2018 season at the Christopher Newport University Classic. Greensboro, who advanced to the USA South Athletic Conference semifinals one season ago, will be led by a strong group of returners from last season, including USA South Player of the Year Carols Barragan.

Week Schedule

Friday, Aug. 31 at Christopher Newport University (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 2 at Virginia Wesleyan College (1 p.m.)

Opponent Preview

Christopher Newport University

2017 Record: 14-3-1 (8-0-1 CAC)

Series History: CNU leads 19-14-4

Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2017 CNU 2, Greensboro 1

Virginia Wesleyan College

2017 Record: 8-8-1 (3-5-1 ODAC)

Series History: Virginia Wesleyan leads 6-7-1

Last Meeting: Sept. 4, 2016 Greensboro 2, Virginia Wesleyan 1

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Record: 0-0 (0-0 USA South)

Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Gus Mota, the Greensboro College women’s soccer team will look to build upon their 2017 season that saw records shatter, while also setting the programs record for most wins in a single season. The Pride will welcome back 24 players from that team, while adding 16 new faces.

Week Schedule

Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Guilford College (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 1 at Regent University (4 p.m.)

Opponent Preview

Guilford College

2017 Record: 6-9-1

Series History: Greensboro leads 14-9-3

Last Meeting: Sept. 15, 2015 Greensboro 2, Guilford 1

Regent University

Series History: Series tied 0-0

Last Meeting: First Meeting

VOLLEYBALL

Record: 0-0 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College volleyball team will kick off their 2018 season this weekend with the Greensboro College Volleyball Invitational Tournament. This season brings a lot of new excitement, as the Pride will be under the direction of first-year head coach Kevin Troup. Seniors Katie Clark, Tori Belcher and Jordan Ware will lead Greensboro onto the court.

Week Schedule

Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Piedmont International (3 p.m.)

Friday, Aug 31 vs. Agnes Scott (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 1 vs. Piedmont College (11 a.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 1 vs. Bob Jones University (3 p.m.)

Opponent Preview

Piedmont International

Series History: Series tied 0-0

Last Meeting: First meeting

Agnes Scott College

2017 Record: 8-23

Series History: Greensboro leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 1, 2016 Greensboro 3, Agnes Scott 1

Piedmont College

2017 Record: 16-11

Series History: Piedmont leads 10-4

Last Meeting: Oct. 1, 2016 Greensboro 3, Piedmont 2

Bob Jones University

2017 Record: 25-15

Series History: Series tied 0-0

Last Meeting: First Meeting

MEN’S GOLF

The Greensboro College men’s golf team will open their 2018 season at the Transylvania Fall Invitational tournament at the University of Kentucky Big Blue Course. The Pride will be led by returning All-American Scott Campbell, as well as Austin Coble and several new faces.

Week Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 2 Transylvania Fall Invitational First Round

Monday, Sept. 3 Transylvania Fall Invitational Final Round

Tournament Outlook

2017 Finish: 2nd out of 14 teams

For more information on Greensboro College athletics, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.