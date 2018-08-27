High School Football Games for this Friday Night*8/31/18) in and around Guilford County

All games set to begin with a 7:30pm kickoff, unless otherwise noted…

Southwest Guilford(2-0) vs. High Point Central(1-1) at Simeon Stadium in High Point…Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…

Dudley(2-0) at Page(2-0)…..This game could be played in the street an no what, this is going to be a BIG ONE and we will have it for you on GreensboroSports Radio…

Southeast Guilford(2-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-0)

Grimsley(1-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)

Ragsdale(1-1) at Western Guilford(0-2)

Ben L. Smith(0-2) vs. High Point Andrews(0-2) at Simeon Stadium in High Point…

Southern Guilford(0-2) at Northeast Guilford(0-1)

Northern Guilford(1-1) at Statesville(1-1)

Oak Grove(1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(2-0) 7pm at Simeon Stadium Annex Field in High Point

Alleghany(1-1) at Bishop McGuinness(0-2) in Kernersville

East Forsyth(2-0) at North Forsyth(0-2)