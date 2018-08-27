High School Football Games for this Friday Night*8/31/18) in and around Guilford County
All games set to begin with a 7:30pm kickoff, unless otherwise noted…
Southwest Guilford(2-0) vs. High Point Central(1-1) at Simeon Stadium in High Point…Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…
Dudley(2-0) at Page(2-0)…..This game could be played in the street an no what, this is going to be a BIG ONE and we will have it for you on GreensboroSports Radio…
Southeast Guilford(2-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-0)
Grimsley(1-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)
Ragsdale(1-1) at Western Guilford(0-2)
Ben L. Smith(0-2) vs. High Point Andrews(0-2) at Simeon Stadium in High Point…
Southern Guilford(0-2) at Northeast Guilford(0-1)
Northern Guilford(1-1) at Statesville(1-1)
Oak Grove(1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(2-0) 7pm at Simeon Stadium Annex Field in High Point
Alleghany(1-1) at Bishop McGuinness(0-2) in Kernersville
East Forsyth(2-0) at North Forsyth(0-2)
