HPU MSOC’s Benonysson Gathers Attacking Player Of The Week Honors in the Big South

HIGH POINT, N.C. – With a three-point night against Wofford, High Point forward Siggi Benonysson earns Big South Attacking Player of the Week for the second time in his career this Monday.

Playing 84 minutes of HPU’s 2-0 opening night win over the Terriers, the junior had a hand in both of his side’s tallies, collecting a goal and an assist. After ringing a shot of the post in the 72nd minute, Benonysson followed up his own rebound to put away his team’s first goal of the year. That score would prove to be the game-winner Friday night, however the striker would find himself on the scoresheet for a second time later in the match, assisting on teammate Bana Ganidekam’s goal in the 85th.

Benonysson’s night gives the forward 12 goals and 32 points in his career with the Panthers, along with his second game-winner. Friday’s win improves HPU’s season opener unbeaten streak to four straight years, and evens its series with Wofford at 5-5 all-time.

Big South Attacking Player of the Week

Siggi Benonysson | Forward | Junior | Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland

– Second career Big South Attacking Player of the Week honor; first of the season

– Scored the first goal of HPU’s season, burying his own rebound in the 72nd minute

– Added an assist on Bana Ganidekam’s tally in the 85th

– Played 84 minutes of his team’s 2-0 opening night victory at Wofford

– Recorded the second game-winner of his career

The Panthers get back on the road this Monday with a trip to Davidson, facing the Wildcats on the road at 7 p.m. High Point has not lost in the city of Davidson since before making the transition to Division I, and hopes to start the season 2-0 for a second consecutive year.