New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll:Dudley, Page, Reidsville, 1-2-3

1.DUDLEY

2.PAGE

3.REIDSVILLE

4.SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

5.SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

6.EASTERN GUILFORD

7.HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

8.NORTHWEST GUILFORD

9.GRIMSLEY

T10.HIGH POINT CENTRAL

T10.RAGSDALE

The Top 10 is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…..

CLICK HERE to see more/read more from this week’s News and Record Top Ten HS Football Poll, at HSXtra.com…..