New Power Rankings from CarolinaPreps.com with Page, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford and East Forsyth in the Polls
This week we see Page at #8(4-A’s), Dudley at #2(3-A’s), Eastern Guilford at #14(3-A’s), Southeast Guilford at #20(3-A’s) and just outside the county, East Forsyth at #7(4-A’s)…
You can how all of the state-wide teams are stacking up this week when you CLICK HERE for the CarolinaPreps.com Power Rankings for the week of 8/27/18….
