Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/27-8/31/18:Football Friday at Northwest Guilford HS
08/27/18 Monday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Williams
08/27/18 Monday Tennis V Women’s H 4:15 PM Southern Alamance SE Tennis Courts
08/27/18 Monday Soccer JV Men’s H 5:00 PM TBA High Point Homeschoolers JV Soccer SE Soccer Facility
08/27/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Providence Grove High School
08/28/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Men& Women’s H 4:30 PM Guilford County AD GCS Championships
Hagan Stone Park
08/28/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Asheboro
08/28/18 Tuesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Wheatmore High School SE Soccer Facility
08/28/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Asheboro
08/29/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s A 4:00 PM Eastern Guilford
08/29/18 Wednesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Northern Guilford High School
08/29/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Northern Guilford High School
08/30/18 Thursday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Ragsdale
08/30/18 Thursday Soccer JV Men’s H 5:00 PM Ragsdale SE Soccer Facility
08/30/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Western Guilford
08/30/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s H 6:30 PM Ragsdale SE Soccer Facility
08/30/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Western Guilford
08/30/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Northwest Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
08/31/18 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.