Carson McCorkle(Greensboro Day School) has had a lot of offers, but this might be his biggest one so far:N.C. State offers Bengal Basketball Player

*****We have been tracking Greensboro Day School basketball player Carson McCorkle on Twitter, and he just got a very big college offer, with this one coming in from N.C. State University and Carson McCorkle is now for sure on the ‘Watch List’ for many of the major colleges and universities…

GDS had Johnny Thomas go to N.C. State and being the self-declared genius that I am, Jay Lewis from Greensboro Day School also attended N.C. State and played basketball there too…I do not know how I remember all of these names without looking them up, but somebody above decided to bless me with a good memory many years ago and I am very thankful for that quality…*****

Good luck to a very good up-and-coming local basketball talent Carson McCorkle, with his most recent announcement on Twitter……

Excited to announce an offer from Coach Keatts and NC State! #gopack