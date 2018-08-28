Elon Football Live Returns Thursday From Grill 584

ELON, N.C. – With the 2018 Elon University football season set to get underway this weekend, Elon Football Live returns Thursday, Aug. 30, at Grill 584 in Burlington. Elon Football Live is the exclusive chance for fans to hear directly from head coach Curt Cignetti less than 48 hours before the Phoenix takes the field each Saturday.

Each week, the show can be heard exclusively online via Phoenix All-Access and the TuneIn app starting at 6:30 p.m. and is again hosted by Elon football play-by-play voice Taylor Durham. The show will be held each Thursday night throughout the season and with the exception of the first week being held indoors, it will take place on the covered outdoor patio. All fans planning to attend August 30 are encouraged to make a reservation with Grill 584 in advance. For shows held on the patio, reservations are not needed.

Elon Football Live is the perfect chance to meet Coach Cignetti and hear his thoughts about the Phoenix football program, which is ranked No. 12 in the country entering 2018 after making a run to the FCS Playoffs in 2017 thanks to an eight-game winning streak during the season.

New this year, Elon football will air exclusively online through Phoenix All-Access and the TuneIn app each Saturday. Durham will again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst Matt Krause. Links to listen live to each edition of Elon Football Live, as well as game broadcasts, can be found by visiting elonphoenix.com/Live.

Elon Football Live Schedule

Thursday, August 30

Thursday, September 6

Thursday, September 13

Thursday, September 20

Thursday, September 27

Thursday, October 4

Thursday, October 11

Thursday, October 18

Thursday, November 1

Thursday, November 8

Thursday, November 15