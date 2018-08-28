Gladiators Elite Basketball Winter League Tryouts
Gladiators Elite Winter League Tryouts
Basketball tryouts Sept 5th and 6th
From 530 to 830 pm
Boys Grades 5th thru 8th
must register on our website
www.leaguelineup.com/youthnmotion
336-580-7870
Fundraising Bus Trip to the Carolina Panthers vs. the Washington Redskins….
DAY TRIP TO SEE THE GAME OF THE WEEK
Call 336-580-7870 for More Details……
ROUND TRIP TRANSPOTATION, TAIL GATE PARTY….
DATE AND TIME
Sun, October 14, 2018
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT
LOCATION
FedEx Field
1600 FedEx Way
Landover, MD 20785
