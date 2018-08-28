Gladiators Elite Basketball Winter League Tryouts

Gladiators Elite Winter League Tryouts

Basketball tryouts Sept 5th and 6th

From 530 to 830 pm

Boys Grades 5th thru 8th

must register on our website

www.leaguelineup.com/youthnmotion

336-580-7870

Fundraising Bus Trip to the Carolina Panthers vs. the Washington Redskins….

DAY TRIP TO SEE THE GAME OF THE WEEK

Call 336-580-7870 for More Details……

ROUND TRIP TRANSPOTATION, TAIL GATE PARTY….

DATE AND TIME

Sun, October 14, 2018

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT

LOCATION

FedEx Field

1600 FedEx Way

Landover, MD 20785