Javondre Paige(Page High School) taking his place as the second Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week” for 2018

Javondre Paige(Page High School) is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….

Paige led Page to a 48-0 victory over Northern Guilford HS this past Friday night, with a strong second half and for the game Paige was:

12-20 passing for 267 yards with 3 passing touchdowns and just 1 interception….Paige ran the ball 12 times for Page, for 91 yards and 2 TD’s….

For the game Paige had 358 total yards and 5 total touchdowns…..

Paige for the season for Page has 445 passing yards and 5 TD’s/23-48 with the 1 interception, plus he has 235 yards rushing and 4 TD’s on the ground after 31 carries….That gives Paige 680 total yards for Page after two games with 9 total TD’s….

Javondre Paige, from Page High School, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…

Week One Winner

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Plaques will coming in for both Collin Smith and Javondre Paige courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….Our Player of the Game from last Friday night’s Dudley-Ragsdale game was Nashon Wilhite….He will also be receiving a plaque in the near future as his award….

