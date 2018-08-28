Page vs Northern Guilford Girls Golf Match Results

Bryan Park Players Course Par 36

Page 111
Tatum Neff 38
Emelia Pack 36
Harper Shepherd 37
Kate Hunter 44
Ava Besecker 46
Meera Mehta 56

Northern Guilford 116
Victoria Ladd 36
Siana Wong 41
Cami Rivas 46
Olivia Tolbert 39
Ashlyn Strickland 46

Submitted by Coach D Jones

