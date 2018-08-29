Elon Men’s Basketball Adds Federico Poser for 2018-19 Season

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball head coach Matt Matheny has announced the addition of Federico Poser (Mareno di Piave, Italy) for the 2018-19 season.

Poser, a 6-8, 230-pound forward, joins the Phoenix after playing with youth teams for De’ Longhi Universo Treviso Basket of the Classifica Serie A2 professional basketball league in Italy. During his time with the club, Poser played under coaches Francesco Tabellini and Stefano Pillastrini.

“Federico has played at varying levels throughout Italy and has been mentored by some very experienced coaches,” said Matheny. “He has a very good touch around the basket and has proven to be a very good rebounder. We’re excited to watch him grow and develop in our program.”

Poser led Treviso Basket to a U20 National Championship in 2017-18, where he averaged 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and one block per game during the season. He also had a successful run with the U18 Team in 2016-17 averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists with Treviso Basket, as he helped his team reach the national championship.

Most recently, Poser competed at the Torneo di Istanbul and Raduno di Udine tournaments with Treviso Basket’s U20 team in July. He was also named to the Raduno di Roma All-Tournament Team for the U20 Championships in April. Poser also made appearances with the Treviso Basket men’s team in both seasons in the Classifica Serie A2 second series of the Italian basketball championships. Additionally, Poser was a part of Italy’s U20 men’s national team that competed in the Istanbul Tournament this past July.