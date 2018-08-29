HPT HiToms College Prospects Camp coming Monday September 24
HPT HiToms College Prospects Camp
The 13th annual HPT HiToms College Prospects Camp will be held Monday, September 24 at Historic Finch Field. With college coaches from across the mid-Atlantic in attendance, the three-hour pro-style workout is an ideal opportunity for prospective college players to showcase their skills.
Registration begins Sept. 4 at www.hitoms.com.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.