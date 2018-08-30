Birmingham Tabbed As Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kevin Birmingham has been named as Greensboro College’s head women’s lacrosse coach, Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski announced Thursday.

“Kevin is the right person to bring stability and direction to our women’s lacrosse program,” Galuski said. “He has an enormous amount of passion and pride for Greensboro College Athletics.

“Kevin is an excellent and experienced recruiter with the knowledge of how to lead a collegiate program. He is a tireless worker and believes in making sure his student-athletes have a memorable collegiate experience while wearing the Greensboro College uniform.”

“I am very excited to welcome Kevin and his family into the Pride family.”

Birmingham brings a wealth of coaching experience and leadership to the Pride.

Birmingham served as an assistant coach on the Pride wrestling team in 2017, where he helped mold student-athletes on the mat and in the classroom.

Prior to joining the Pride, Birmingham served as a teacher assistant at Green Hope High School after coaching at the University of Mount Union where he was credited with coaching an All-American to the NCAA Tournament.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Birmingham was a standout athlete at Davidson College where he achieved national rankings, while also qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

“I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the women’s lacrosse program at Greensboro College,” Birmingham said. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski and the rest of the administration for entrusting me with the opportunity to help get the program back on track for a successful future!

“I cannot wait to help these young ladies have an overall great experience as Division III student-athletes, and continue to grow as students, players, and members within their community.”

Birmingham graduated Davidson College in May 2015 with a degree in Philosophy. He currently resides in Graham with his wife, Brittany.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.