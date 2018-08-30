Elon Men’s Soccer Match at Virginia Postponed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Elon University men’s soccer match at No. 7 Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 30, has been postponed. No immediate word on when the match will be rescheduled at a later date this season.
The Phoenix will turn its attention to its next match at Rutgers this Sunday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
