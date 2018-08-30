Football Tickets on Sale Friday during both Lunches at Page HS and Dudley HS
PAGE-DUDLEY Football Tickets
Pre-sale tickets for the Page vs. Dudley high school football game will be on sale at both schools during all lunches on Friday…
Cost is $6.00 and no checks accepted….
Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30pm on Friday night at Page High School….
