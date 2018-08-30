High Point Rockers 2019 Home Opening Date to be Announced Exclusively at the next BB&T Point Progress Party (Thursday – September 6, 2018)

HIGH POINT, NC – The High Point Rockers will officially announce the date of the franchise’s first home game, slated for 2019, at their next BB&T Point Progress Party on Thursday, September 6th as part of their “Back to School” Theme. The Rockers also announced a fan contest, where they can submit their guesses for which date the team will play its first home game. The date will be unveiled as part of a “rocking out” ceremony where a rocket chair, donated and creatively painted by Troutman Chair Company, will be hoisted to the top of BB&T Point. Troutman Chair Company has been making rocking chairs in North Carolina for 94 years, while also producing the famous Kennedy Rocker.

“Talk about exciting firsts! We will be announcing the date of the first home game in the history of Rockers Baseball. In addition, it will be the first time in the history of sports that a ‘rocket chair’ will be placed at the top of a facility under construction, in this case BB&T Point, to celebrate the topping off ceremony,” said Ken Lehner, High Point Rockers President. “In addition, we are inviting families to enjoy the back to school giveaway and festivities, while also encouraging everyone to bring their four-legged furry friends as well to enjoy a craft beer yappy hour.”

The online contest starts immediately and will give fans the opportunity to correctly guess the home opener for the 2019 season. Fans will also be able to enter by filling out entry forms from 6PM to 7PM at the BB&T Progress Party before the date and winner is announced. The winning fan will receive two tickets, hats, and t-shirts to the first ever Atlantic League game played at BB&T Point. Should multiple fans correctly guess the date, a winner will be drawn at random. Those wishing to win must be in attendance to hear the date, as well as, their name called as part of the next BB&T Point Progress Party, which will take place at 214 Lindsay Street in downtown High Point, the address of the team’s current offices. Due to on-going construction at the corner of Church and Elm the next two BB&T Point Progress Parties party have been relocated to the other side of the construction site.

Fans will be invited to enter the construction site to get up close and personal to this historic event as Samet Construction uses a crane to raise the “rocket chair” over 40 feet into the air before placing it on a steel beam. This will be the first time that fans will walk on the main concourse behind the home team dugout.

“We want to congratulate the High Point Rockers organization for coming up with engaging promotions for their fans to continue to be a part of the build up to the grand opening of BB&T Point and their first home game in 2019,” said Rick White, Atlantic League President. “These are special moments in the process of building a ballpark and starting a new professional baseball team so inviting the High Point community to be a part of it makes sense as these only happen once and thus should be celebrated.”

On September 6th, fans will finally get a taste of what to expect on a regular season game basis when the High Point Rockers begin play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball next spring. It will be the first of many “Thirsty Thursdays” at BB&T Point with a special mystery craft beer on sale for just $3, as well as, “Pups in the Park” day with all four-legged friends formally invited to enjoy the future home of High Point Rockers Baseball.

The first 250 kids 13 and under will receive zippered pencil cases, courtesy of High Point 911 Kids. They will also be providing important information for all regarding the role emergency responders play, as well as, how safe and easy it is for children to speak with them. To go along with the back to school theme fans will have the opportunity to purchase youth team merchandise for the first time, as well as, place a deposit for both Catalyst Club Memberships and Founding Season Tickets. Finally, the first 100 fans 18 and over will get a commemorative High Point Rockers yard sign.

Adding to the excitement of the day, special contests will be held for all doggie fans, and their humans, included best-dressed dog, longest stay, and the best “Dog-leganger” look-a-likes. All of which will include a prize package, courtesy of Northwood Animal Hospital, containing two tickets to a Rockers home game in their inaugural season.

September 6th’s event will be the second to last of the scheduled BB&T Point Progress Parties with the final one coming on Thursday, October 4th. The theme and tour destination of that event will be announced at a later date, but in all likelihood will revolve around Halloween.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @RockersBaseball.