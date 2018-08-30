JV Football Tonight with Scores for 8/30/18:Varsity Football with SWG 28, HP Central 13 in game stopped due to the weather/Wake Forest wins 23-17 in OT

*****We need the Grimsley Voice to get with us and get us that Grimsley score….*****

Varsity Final:Rain shortened game with 6:34 to play in the 3rd Quarter the game was stopped due to lightning/rain and the Final Score will read:Southwest Guilford 28, High Point Central 13

SWG(3-0)/HP Central(1-2)

JV Football Tonight in and around Guilford County….

Dudley 32, Page 7

Dudley(2-0)/Page(2-1)

Southeast Guilford 46, Northwest Guilford 20

SEG(3-0)/NWG(2-1)

Northeast Guilford 22, Southern Guilford 0

NEG(1-1)/SG(1-2)….Treven Hester from NEG with two rushing TD’s and a long run of 66 yards off a running back screen for a TD and the other NEG TD came from Jordan Payne…NEG news courtesy of Coach Chris Suggs…

+++++from Wednesday night:High Point Central(1-0) at Southwest Guilford(1-0)…..

Final:Southwest Guilford 28, High Point Central 12

SWG(2-0)/HP Central(1-1)

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17 OT

Wake QB Sam Hartman threw for 378 yards and 2 TD’s and Hartman rushed/ran for 64 yards for the Demon Deacons…

Varsity Football:WS Reynolds 49, WS Prep 0

JV Football Games Tonight:

Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Grimsley(2-0)

Western Guilford(0-1) at Ragsdale(0-2)

High Point Andrews(0-0) at Ben L. Smith(0-2)

OPEN

Northern Guilford(0-2)

Northern Guilford varsity at Statesville, on Friday….