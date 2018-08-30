Last Greensboro Grasshoppers Home Game of the Season Tonight at First National Bank Field

Last Greensboro Grasshoppers Home Game of the Season for the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the First National Bank Field….

TONIGHT

Greensboro Grasshoppers(57-74) vs. the Lakewood BlueClaws(84-49)….

LHP Trevor Rogers(2-6/5.50) on the mound for the Hoppers and RHP Andrew Brown(5-3/2.34) going for Lakewood…

Game Highlights it will be Tropical Jersey Night…Presented by PMI….

Enjoy an island themed night at the ballpark, complete with steel drums and special tropical jerseys for your Hoppers! Bid throughout the game for your chance to win your favorite Hoppers jersey! Winners will get to meet the player on-field after the game to receive the jersey and have it autographed! Auction proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity……|Presented By Pest Management Systems

Game Highlight:Natty Greene’s Thirsty Thursday

Come enjoy a night at the ballpark, complete with discounted beverages throughout the ballpark!!!!!!|Presented By Natty Greene’s Brewing Co.

Promotion: Fireworks Extravaganza

Presented By First National Bank

The last home game for 2018 and will we see the Miami Marlins affiliated with the Greensboro Grasshoppers again next season??? The Greensboro baseball team has been affiliated/connected with the Marlins now for right at 16 seasons and some feel the affiliation may be coming to and end here at the end of 2018…

As both would move on, who would move into Greensboro next and be the Major League parent team for the Greensboro Grasshoppers???

Some say the Houston Astros are looking for a new Class A home and that the Kansas City Royals may be looking to roll into a new town and make that their South Atlantic League stopping off point…Maybe the Pittsburgh Pirates will be relocating their Class A team in the South Atlantic League and several sources are saying that there might be a dark horse in this race……

One thing is for certain, First National Bank Field and the Greensboro Grasshoppers would be a great landing spot for any Class A minor league baseball team that could be looking for a new home…

Done deal that the Miami Marlins will be moving on and headed to a new town and that the Greensboro Grasshoppers will be hooking up with a new organization?????

On the surface and with us on the outside looking in, that appears to be the case, but as in all of these sports teams moves, we will just have to pay our dues and wait and see….

The Hoppers have been downtown now for 14 years and the crystal ball tells us they have many good years ahead of them, but who will they be working with next season???

Houston, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, another team???

After the last pitch is thrown here tonight, go ahead and let the speculation begin, but until then, we have a game to win and this may be one of the most needed wins in team history and if you can come out and support the team tonight, make it a point to be at First National Bank Field, in downtown Greensboro, for the first pitch at 7pm and then the last pitch, which we would love to see come across the plate at around 9:35pm….

As always, the best of luck in the future to manager Todd Pratt and his staff with Mark DiFelice, Frank Moore and Angel Espada…Angel has been on the mend lately, but he will be there in spirit tonight…….

Hope to see you there too and if you can find the space, make your way into the Cricket K Zone and join Robert Stutts and his band of merry men and women…..