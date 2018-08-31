College Soccer News – Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower appointed Thomas Deeley and Asia Laudal as assistant coaches for the Quakers’ soccer teams Friday. Deeley will work with head coach Cory Speed’s men’s team, while Laudal will assist the women’s squad under coach Stephanie Webb.

Born in England, Deeley grew up in New Zealand and has experience coaching youth soccer there and in western North Carolina. Deeley played college soccer at Lees-McRae College where finished ranked fifth in school history with 100 career points on 37 goals and 26 assists. He earned Second Team All-America honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and was the group’s 2017 Southeast Region Player of the Year. A two-time All-Southeast performer, Deeley was a three-time Conference Carolinas all-star and earned the league’s Player of the Year Award in 2017. Also an outstanding student, Deeley earned 2017 Third Team Academic All-America recognition from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and was a First Team Scholar All-American according to the United Soccer Coaches’ Association.

Deeley graduated from Lees-McRae with a degree in psychology in 2017. After working with the Asheville Shield FC after graduation, he will continue his club coaching in Greensboro with Piedmont Triad FC.

Laudal, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, played college soccer at the University of North Dakota (UND) as a defender. She captained the team for two years and was named to the 2013 Big Sky All-Academic Team. Laudal had a goal in 39 career games with 22 starts over three seasons. She gained coaching experience as a youth and high school soccer coach in Minnesota and North Dakota from 2015-18. Laudal has her National D and E ratings from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Regularly on UND’s Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and dean’s list, Laudal graduated from North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in elementary & middle school education in 2018.

Guilford’s men open the 2018 season at Huntingdon College Saturday. The Quakers’ women soccer visits Greensboro College in Friday’s season opener.