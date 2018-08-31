Cross Country Starts 2018 at Elon Opener

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University cross country programs open their 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, with its annual home meet, the Elon Opener, on its home course on the south campus of Elon University.

Men’s Results • Women’s Results

THE RUNDOWN

On the women’s side, Coralea Geraniotis, running unattached, was the runner-up in the 4K race while freshman Hannah Preeo was seventh overall with her time of 14:50. Senior Chelsea Smith was the next finisher for the Phoenix with a time of 15:00 and in 13th overall followed by Melissa Anastasakis next at 16th with a 15:11 clip. Abby Reimer (15:34) and Paige King (15:39) rounded out the top-five scorers for the Phoenix, who had a total of 10 runners compete on Friday.

In the men’s 6K race, freshman Andrew Miller came across first for the Phoenix with his time of 19:46 and was 23rd overall. Cooper Jansson was next with a time of 20:33 for the maroon and gold followed by Richie Kasper at 20:38 and another first-year runner, Kieran Ungemach at 20:47. Michael Germinario rounded out the top-five runners for the Elon men, who saw seven runners total in competition at the meet.

Campbell took team honors in the men’s race with the Camels scoring 34 points to edge out second-place Duke, who finished with 36. High Point (97), UNCG (109) and Elon (135) rounded out the top five. Campbell’s Amon Kemboi took medalist honors with his time of 18:15 with teammate Lawrence Kipkoech next with his time of 18:19 as the runner-up.

High Point won the women’s race with 28 total points, beating out Campbell (54) for team honors. UNCG (78), Elon (83) and Duke (112) were the other schools to represent the top-five in the team standings. High Point’s Famke Heinst secured the women’s 4K crown with her time of 13:48, which was five seconds faster than Geraniotis’ time.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Phoenix will take a week off from competition before traveling to the Winthrop Invitational on Sept. 15.