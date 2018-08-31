High School Football Tonight in and Around Guilford County and our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week finds us at Page, for the Page Pirates vs. the Dudley Panthers

The Dudley-Page JV game ended up with Dudley over Page last night, 32-7 and how do you see the Varsity game, at Page, going tonight??? Again, Dudley over Page, 32-7 on Thursday and which way do you go on Friday, Page or Dudley, Dudley or Page?????

*****All games set to begin with a 7:30pm kickoff, unless otherwise noted…*****

Dudley(2-0) at Page(2-0)…..This is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedics Specialists Game of the Week from Page High School with Don Tilley joining us on the call, at GreensboroSports Radio…GreensboroSports Radio will be on hand with the pregame on the site at 6:45pm and then the kickoff coming at 7:30….Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, tonight from Marion Kirby Stadium, on the Page HS campus…

Southeast Guilford(2-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-0)….Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…..Looking for Douglas, Fairley and Stephens to get it going for SEG, while NWG will look to Pagano, Cloud and Hardy…

Grimsley(1-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)….Hoping to get a few post-game notes on this game, from Dennis White….Have not heard from the “Whirlie Voice” this week….

Ragsdale(1-1) at Western Guilford(0-2)….Ragsdale might be ready to run it up in this one, and the Tigers need to reassert themselves, after the hard loss at Dudley last Friday night…..

Ben L. Smith(0-2) vs. High Point Andrews(0-2) at Simeon Stadium in High Point….Both teams are so hungry for a win they can almost taste the ‘Sweet Savor of Success’, before the opening whistle of this game…

Southern Guilford(0-2) at Northeast Guilford(0-1)….This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2 with Kris Walser and Ty’Rique Ridges…Ridges the former NEG QB and DB and now a part of the Guilford College Quakers secondary….Pre-game around 7pm with Kris and ‘The Rique’ tonight on GreensboroSports Radio 2…

Northern Guilford(1-1) at Statesville(1-1)…..Don’t know much about the Statesville Greyhounds, but NG beat the ‘Hounds last year and why not go up there to Statesville and do it again….NG running game going good in Week One, both running and passing weak, in Week Two….

Oak Grove(1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(2-0) 7pm at Simeon Stadium Annex Field in High Point…Oak Grove is a brand new school, so HPCA should have the edge in this game, but Oak Grove has already won one game and from HPCA’s standpoint, they are considered a very good team, and they won’t sneak up on anyone….

Alleghany(1-1) at Bishop McGuinness(0-2) in Kernersville…..Slow start for Bishop and you get the idea that Bishop might be behind the 8-ball once again, on this Friday night…

East Forsyth(2-0) at North Forsyth(0-2)….We have this suspicion that East Forsyth may put up 50 points on North tonight…..If East gets cranking, there may be “no looking back”…

from Thursday night with the Southwest Guilford Cowboys topping the High Point Central Bison, 28-13 in a game that was halted with 6:24 left in the 3rd quarter, as the weather killed the finish last night…..On the game from Michael Lindsay, at the High Point Enterprise:

(Tyree Graham got running for SWG, while Devin Flowers, the SWG QB was able to find SWG WR Caleb Curtain and John Oxce stood out on defense for SWG.) www.hpenews.com

HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford used an early second-half spurt to pull away and win another rivalry game.

The Cowboys scored 14 quick points early in the third quarter to lead city rival High Point Central 28-13 midway through the period in nonconference football Thursday night at A.J. Simeon Stadium.

Lightning then halted play just before 9:30 p.m., with 6:24 left in the quarter, and 20 minutes later the game was called. There will be no resumption.

Leading by one at halftime, the Cowboys marched 80 yards on 10 plays to extend their advantage to 21-13 with 8:25 left in the third. Big plays by Kolby Cuthrell, Caleb Curtain and Nemiah Canteen set up a 7-yard lob from Devin Flowers to a leaping Naje McClendon one-on-one in the corner of the end zone.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Bison quarterback Keith McDuffie tried to elude Southwest lineman John Oxce in the backfield, but as he was sacked he fumbled and Jabez Gorham scooped up the loose ball and ran the final 15 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Cowboys a 28-13 lead with 8:09 left in the third.

Both teams scored during each of the first two quarters. Tyree Graham scored on a 28-yard run on Southwest’s opening drive, then, after each team threw an interception, Monterious Godfrey answered with a 5-yard run to pull Central back even. The teams were tied 7-7 through one quarter.

Tonight’s Picks:

Page….Going with home team and the experience at QB…

Southeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford

Ragsdale

Smith

Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford

High Point Christian

Alleghany

East Forsyth

Also we have….

Southern Alamance over Southern Durham

Ledford over Randleman

Eastern Alamance over Burlington Williams

and Reidsville over Morehead

Top Ten Poll:

1)Page(2-0)

2)Dudley(2-0)

3)Southeast Guilford(2-0)

4)Eastern Guilford(1-0)

5)Southwest Guilford(3-0)

6)Northwest Guilford(2-0)

7)Ragsdale(1-1)

8)Northern Guilford(1-1)

9)Grimsley(1-1)

10)Northeast Guilford(0-1)