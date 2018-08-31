Langley Brothers/Twins say they are 100% Totally Committed to UNCG Spartans Basketball

from the Langely Basketball Twins, Kobe and Keyshaun, now back at Southwest Guilford High School for their senior year in high school and now both Keyshaun and Kobe committed to attend UNCG and play college basketball for Wes Miller and the UNCG Spartans…Kobe and Keyshaun had earlier committed to attend and play basketball at Virginia Tech University, but they de-committed and have now laid their college basketball plans in the hands of UNCG, home of the Spartans…

I spoke with Greensboro College guard Jay Minnis yesterday/Wednesday and he told me it was a good thing to be playing college basketball with Keyford/KJ Langley in the back court at Greensboro College…

Kameron Langley, the second oldest Langley brother, is playing college basketball in the back court at N.C. A&T….

KJ Lagngley at Greensboro College

Kameron Langley at N.C. A&T

and now the Langley Twins:

Kobe Langley UNCG

Keyshaun Langley UNCG

from Kobe Langley on Twitter….

On to the next chapter

~100% COMMITTED~

The Langley Twins dad, Keyford Langley, was the starting point guard for UNCG, back in the day……The days when Bob McEvoy was the coach….