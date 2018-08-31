Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 31, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Dudley (2-0) at Page (2-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: Southern Guilford (0-2) at Northeast Guilford (0-1) with Kris Walser and Ta’Rique Ridges.

UPDATE #8 – 9:30 PM

4 QTR

Dudley (2-0) – 7

Page (2-0) – 14

4 QTR

Southeast Guilford (2-0) – 21

Northwest Guilford (2-0) – 14

3 QTR

Grimsley (1-1) – 14

Eastern Guilford (1-0) – 30

3 QTR

Ragsdale (1-1) – 34

Western Guilford (0-2) – 6

4 QTR

Ben L. Smith (0-2) – 6

High Point Andrews (0-2) – 6

3 QTR

Southern Guilford (0-2) – 6

Northeast Guilford (0-1) – 20

2 QTR – Delayed Start

Northern Guilford (1-1) – 12

Statesville (1-1) – 0

4 QTR

Oak Grove (1-0) – 7

High Point Christian Academy (2-0) – 27

0 QTR

Alleghany (1-1)

Bishop McGuinness (0-2)

3 QTR

Randleman (2-0) – 14

Ledford (1-0) – 0

3 QTR

Eastern Alamance (2-0) – 14

Burlington Williams (1-1) – 7

0 QTR

Southern Durham (1-1)

Southern Alamance (2-0)

3 QTR

Eden Morehead (2-0) – 7

Reidsville (2-0) – 7

3 QTR

WS Carver – 0

Glenn – 41

HALF

East Forsyth – 50

North Forsyth – 0

4 QTR

Western Alamance – 38

Cummings – 7

Thursday Night Game

FINAL – Weather called in 3rd Qtr

Southwest Guilford (3-0) – 28

High Point Central (1-2) – 13

