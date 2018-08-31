Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 31, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Dudley (2-0) at Page (2-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: Southern Guilford (0-2) at Northeast Guilford (0-1) with Kris Walser and Ta’Rique Ridges.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #8 – 9:30 PM
4 QTR
Dudley (2-0) – 7
Page (2-0) – 14
4 QTR
Southeast Guilford (2-0) – 21
Northwest Guilford (2-0) – 14
3 QTR
Grimsley (1-1) – 14
Eastern Guilford (1-0) – 30
3 QTR
Ragsdale (1-1) – 34
Western Guilford (0-2) – 6
4 QTR
Ben L. Smith (0-2) – 6
High Point Andrews (0-2) – 6
3 QTR
Southern Guilford (0-2) – 6
Northeast Guilford (0-1) – 20
2 QTR – Delayed Start
Northern Guilford (1-1) – 12
Statesville (1-1) – 0
4 QTR
Oak Grove (1-0) – 7
High Point Christian Academy (2-0) – 27
0 QTR
Alleghany (1-1)
Bishop McGuinness (0-2)
3 QTR
Randleman (2-0) – 14
Ledford (1-0) – 0
3 QTR
Eastern Alamance (2-0) – 14
Burlington Williams (1-1) – 7
0 QTR
Southern Durham (1-1)
Southern Alamance (2-0)
3 QTR
Eden Morehead (2-0) – 7
Reidsville (2-0) – 7
3 QTR
WS Carver – 0
Glenn – 41
HALF
East Forsyth – 50
North Forsyth – 0
4 QTR
Western Alamance – 38
Cummings – 7
Thursday Night Game
FINAL – Weather called in 3rd Qtr
Southwest Guilford (3-0) – 28
High Point Central (1-2) – 13
