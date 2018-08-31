Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 31, 2018

Posted by Don Moore on August 31, 2018 at 7:01 pm under High School | Comments are off for this article

Game of the Week Stream 1: Dudley (2-0) at Page (2-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: Southern Guilford (0-2) at Northeast Guilford (0-1) with Kris Walser and Ta’Rique Ridges.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #8 – 9:30 PM

4 QTR
Dudley (2-0) – 7
Page (2-0) – 14

4 QTR
Southeast Guilford (2-0) – 21
Northwest Guilford (2-0) – 14

3 QTR
Grimsley (1-1) – 14
Eastern Guilford (1-0) – 30

3 QTR
Ragsdale (1-1) – 34
Western Guilford (0-2) – 6

4 QTR
Ben L. Smith (0-2) – 6
High Point Andrews (0-2) – 6

3 QTR
Southern Guilford (0-2) – 6
Northeast Guilford (0-1) – 20

2 QTR – Delayed Start
Northern Guilford (1-1) – 12
Statesville (1-1) – 0

4 QTR
Oak Grove (1-0) – 7
High Point Christian Academy (2-0) – 27

0 QTR
Alleghany (1-1)
Bishop McGuinness (0-2)

3 QTR
Randleman (2-0) – 14
Ledford (1-0) – 0

3 QTR
Eastern Alamance (2-0) – 14
Burlington Williams (1-1) – 7

0 QTR
Southern Durham (1-1)
Southern Alamance (2-0)

3 QTR
Eden Morehead (2-0) – 7
Reidsville (2-0) – 7

3 QTR
WS Carver – 0
Glenn – 41

HALF
East Forsyth – 50
North Forsyth – 0

4 QTR
Western Alamance – 38
Cummings – 7

Thursday Night Game
FINAL – Weather called in 3rd Qtr
Southwest Guilford (3-0) – 28
High Point Central (1-2) – 13

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217

Tags:

Comments are closed.

home top