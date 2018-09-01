College Football News – Guilford-Huntingdon Game Declared a No Contest

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Saturday’s NCAA Division III football game between Huntingdon College and Guilford College was declared a no contest caused by a lengthy weather delay. Per NCAA statistics policy, all statistics from a no contest are voided.

Saturday’s contest kicked off under warm and sunny skies in Greensboro, but storm clouds started building early in the fourth quarter of a 10-point game. Athletic trainers spotted lightning nearby shortly before 4:00 p.m. The teams cleared the field and fans emptied the stands. The lightning continued and was eventually accompanied by rain, which was heavy at times.

Per NCAA Football rules, the referee may suspend a game temporarily when conditions warrant such action. Rule 3, Article 3 c. states, “If a game is suspended under Rules 3-3-a and b before the end of the fourth period and cannot be resumed, there are four possible options:

1. Resume the game at a later date;

2. Terminate the game with a determined final score;

3. Forfeit of the game; or

4. Declare a no contest.”

Huntingdon Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Mike Turk, Guilford Athletics Director Sue Bower, and Guilford Head Coach Chris Rusiewicz met with game officials and eventually agreed to a no-contest declaration.

“Huntingdon’s lengthy trip back to Alabama after two nights on the road, a very uncertain weather forecast, and the absence of a satisfactory time to resume play contributed to the decision,” Bower said. “It’s a disappointing end to a very exciting contest.”

While the teams competed for over 45 minutes, they enter next Saturday’s contests against in-state rivals with matching 0-0 records. Guilford entertains Methodist University September 8 at 7:00 p.m. The Hawks welcome Birmingham Southern College to Samford Stadium for a 6:00 p.m. game.