College Volleyball Finals – Guilford Drops Two on Final Day of Cougar Classic

DANVILLE, Va. – Guilford College’s volleyball team dropped two matches Saturday in the second and final day of Averett University’s Cougar Classic. Southern Virginia University improved to 4-0 with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 victory in Guilford’s first match of the day. Host Averett claimed a 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 12-25 decision in the Quakers’ second contest.

Kaely Rath put down a match-best 10 kills and Ella Burrows added eight in Southern Virginia’s win. LaRae Crockett set up 30 assists and Mykynli Knight had a match-best 18 digs. The Knights served up 14 aces and took advantage of 23 Guilford hitting errors, which resulted in a Quakers’ team hitting percentage of .000. Michaela Allred’s eight putaways on .438 hitting paced Guilford’s offense. Setter Tina Eucker had team highs of 15 assists and 12 digs for the Quakers.

Brooke Aaron hit .400 with a match-best 18 kills to lift the host Cougars to victory in the Quakers’ second match of the day. McKenzie Miller just missed a triple-double with nine kills, 26 assists, and 12 digs. Emily Stanley picked up 22 digs and served up three of the Cougars’ 16 aces. Christian Ritter’s 18 kills led the Quakers. Morgan Tompkins had seven kills. Eucker finished with five kills, 36 assists, and 16 digs.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers (2-2) opens its home schedule Wednesday (9/4) at 7:00 p.m. versus Methodist University in the Ragan-Brown Field House.