College Volleyball Finals – Guilford Wins Twice at Averett Cougar Classic

DANVILLE, Va. – Guilford College’s volleyball team opened the 2018 season with a pair of 3-2 victories at Averett University’s Cougar Classic Friday. The Quakers (2-0) held off Roanoke College, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-12, in their first match and rallied past William Peace University, 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-9, in the nightcap.

Jasmine Gaines had five of her team-high 16 kills in the decisive fifth set of the Quakers’ 3-2 win over Roanoke, their Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals. She had only three errors in 32 attacks for a match-best .406 hitting percentage. Christian Ritter and Morgan Tompkins each added 10 kills apiece for Guilford, which hit .243 as a team. Tina Eucker set up 47 assists and picked up 11 digs from her setter’s spot. Ritter’s 22 pickups led the Quakers, who also got 15 digs and four service aces from libero McKinley Durham. Michaela Allred added eight kills and no attack errors in 20 attempts (.400) for Guilford.

Roanoke’s Linsey Bailey paced all students with 20 kills and added 13 digs. Sydney Daniel added 14 putaways and 13 pickups for the Maroons. Oliva Newman set up 45 kills, served up three aces, and collected seven digs at setter.

William Peace appeared well on its way to victory in Guilford’s second match of the day. The Quakers hit just .015 over the first two games, but perked up in the third game when Guilford’s Christian Ritter put down five of her match-high 17 kills. The Quakers hit .250 as a team in the third game and improved the percentage in both of the next two games.

Guilford rookie Mackenzie Calton hit .467 with nine kills and three blocks in her second college match. Eucker finished with 41 assists and nine digs. Tompkins and Allred both notched eight kills apiece. Ritter’s 19 digs led the Quakers.

Mya Parks had 13 putaways for William Peace, which gave away 44 of the Quakers’ 64 points on errors. Brienna Lasowski added 10 kills and Sha’Nice Frazier notched nine. William Peace’s Emily Braxton scooped up a match-best 25 digs.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers close out play at the Cougar Classic Saturday (9/1) versus Southern Virginia University at noon, followed by a 2:00 p.m. contest with the host Cougars.