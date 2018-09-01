Cross Country: HPU Women Win, Men Place Third at Elon Opener

*** Both men’s and women’s recaps included ***

HPU Women, Heinst Win Elon Opener

ELON, N.C. — The High Point University women’s cross country team captured the team title and sophomore Famke Heinst picked up the individual crown at the Elon Opener Friday evening (Aug. 31) in Elon.

The Panthers won the team title with 28 points, followed by Campbell (54), UNC Greensboro (78), Elon (83) and Duke (112).

“Our performance today was a good starting point for the season,” HPU head coach Remy Tamer said. “We have a lot of work to do in the next eight weeks but this group is starting way ahead of the HPU teams of the past.”

Heinst won the 4K race in a time of 13:48, while senior Keaton Case and sophomore Julia Hellman placed fifth and sixth in 14:46 and 14:47, respectively. Sophomore Franzi Jakobs was ninth in 14:57 and junior Zoe Geis finished 11th in 14:58 to round out the scoring five.

“Famke controlled the race up front and made all the right moves for the win, but the most promising take away was our ladies battling for the remaining scoring spots,” Tamer said. “Our second through fifth runners were getting after it and I was elated to see that the lineup is still up for grabs.

“Everybody’s hungry and this team continues to raise our standards. Now we take that momentum into training and prepare for greater battles in the future.”

Up next, the Panthers travel to Rock Hill, S.C., for the Winthrop Invitational on Sept. 15.

Panther Men Place Third at Elon Opener

ELON, N.C. — The High Point University men’s cross country team finished third in the season-opening Elon Opener Friday evening (Aug. 31) in Elon.

The Panthers placed third with a total of 98 points, behind champion Campbell (34 points) and Duke (36), but ahead of UNCG (109) and Elon (135).

“Our goal is make marginal gains each and every day,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “I think we did that today. We have a long ways to go before we’re going to be a good cross country team. We have a good group of young men who simply need to embrace the day-to-day grind of the sport.”

Sophomore Hocine Bouchrak was the top finisher for the Panthers, placing ninth in a time 19:01. Freshman Spencer Smucker crossed the line second for HPU in 24th overall in 20:04, while sophomore Siro Pina Cardona was 28th in 20:18. Junior TJ Morales placed 33rd in 20:25 and sophomore Anthony Sasso was 40th in 20:43 to finish the scoring five.

Up next, the Panthers travel to Rock Hill, S.C., for the Winthrop Invitational on Sept. 15.