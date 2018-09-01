Friday Football Finish:Page by 3 TD’s, while Northwest Guilford wins in OT over SEG, 28-27 and we have much, much, More!!!!!

The Page Pirates topped the Dudley Panthers tonight, 28-7 and the Marion Kirby Stadium was packed…..Javondre Paige managed at very good ball game at quarterback for Page and in the second half, after a 7-7 halftime stalemate, the Page Pirates put the pressure on the Panthers and that led to the huge Pirate victory…

Page is now (3-0) and Dudley sits at (2-1) and we have had the Pirates ranked at #1 in our Top Ten Poll, all season long and Page proved tonight, they belong at the top…Page led by Paige and that Pirate defense got a big spark from Kam Gavin, Stephen Scott, Antonio Herbin, Evan Gill and others…Cody King was big time on offense for Page and he was making big play, after big play tonight for the Pirate offense….Ford Moser and Lawson Albright were also on the receiving end of Javondre Paige passes…

Durham Hillside at Dudley next Friday night and the Eastern Guilford Wildcats(2-0) at Page(3-0)….Colin Smith with a 46-yard FG tonight for Eastern Guilford in the Wildcats win over Grimsley and Matt Chimel had a 57-yard punt for Page tonight….

In just a few minutes we should be hearing from Wyatt Smith on that Northwest Guilford-Southeast Guilford game, with NWG winning it 28-27 in Overtime an a well-deserved win for Coach Kevin Wallace and his NWG Vikings…Johnny Pagano hooking up with Cameron Cloud for the Vikes and Ryan Douglas on the run for the SEG Falcons…

CLICK HERE for the video highlights on tonight’s NWG-SEG game from WFMY NEWS 2 Sports….That touchdown run by Ryan Douglas, from Southeast Guilford, was one of the most exciting I have seen this year…Good run Ryan…

Big night tonight and our poll will sure be changing next week….Page at #1, Eastern Guilford at #2, Northwest Guilford at #3, Southwest Guilford at #4 and probably Dudley falling to #5,,,,After that it is anybody’s guess who comes next…..Only four Unbeatens now left in the poll…Maybe Southeast Guilford goes at #6, Ragsdale at #7, Northeast Guilford at #8, Northern Guilford at #9 and Grimsley at #10….

Hard to believe, but Northern Guilford got beat 64-3 at Statesville tonight….

Plenty more to talk about with High Point Andrews getting their first win, Ragsdale rolls at Western Guilford, Northeast Guilford takes care of Southern Guilford and don’t forget Southwest Guilford’s win over High Point Central on Thursday night..

Great performances, great high school football games, another Friday Nigh Finish….

Tonight’s Games/Tonight’s Picks:

Overall Record now at (36-6) and this week we went (9-5)…Lots of unknowns this week….

Page…Won 28-7…

Southeast Guilford…Lost…28-27 in OT…

Eastern Guilford…Won

Ragsdale…Won

Ben L. Smith…Lost

Northeast Guilford…Won

Northern Guilford…Lost

High Point Christian Academy…Won

Alleghany…Lost

East Forsyth…Won

Southern Alamance…Won

Eastern Alamance…Won

Ledford…Lost

Reidsville…Won