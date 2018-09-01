Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Falls In Season Opener To Captains, 6-1

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team dropped their opening game of 2018 to the Captains of Christopher Newport University Friday, 6-1.

The Captains struck for the games’ first goal in the first minute to take a 1-0 lead.

As the clock counted down in the first half, weather caused about a 40-minute delay with just over 17 minutes showing on the clock.

Follow the delay, neither team was able to find the back of the net as the Pride went into intermission trailing by the one-goal margin.

CNU then tacked another goal onto their lead just 14 minutes into the second period before Greensboro was able to strike for their lone goal of the evening.

Thomas Gittany and Carlos Barragan found the foot of Alexander Bishop who was able to tuck the ball into the back of the net, pulling the Pride back to within one goal.

However, the Captains tacked on four more goals over the final 26 minutes of the contest to secure the five-goal victory.

Greensboro placed five of their six shots on goal with Barragan, Gerardo Peraza, Jacob Owens, Bishop and William Curry tallying one each.

Elmer Martinez took the loss in goal for the Pride despite recording six saves.

The Pride men will return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday when they travel to Virginia Wesleyan College to close out the 2018 Joe Pombriant CNU Soccer Classic.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.