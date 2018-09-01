Here it comes:College Football Today with Guilford, Greensboro, N.C. A&T and lots of other locals in action

Here is how the lineup is looking today….College Football is back and here come the Kickoffs…

Huntingdon at Guilford College to take on the Quakers(Friendly Avenue at New Garden Road)…1pm

Newport News Apprentice vs. Greensboro College 1pm at Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus

N.C. A&T Aggies(1-0) at East Carolina 6pm….Game should be on 1320 AM

Elon at South Florida 6pm….Game should be on 920 AM with Taylor Durham

UNC Pembroke at Winston-Salem State 6pm

Appalachian State at Penn State 3:30pm…Game should be on 1320 AM

James Madison at N.C. State and why are they playing this game so early in the afternoon(12 NOON), it is usually a night game???

North Carolina at California 4pm and this game will be on FOX 8 and on 105.7 FM

Furman at Clemson 4pm and this game is on FOX 8 and on 94.5 FM

Alcorn State at Georgia Tech 1:30pm

UMass at Boston College 1pm

Albany at Pittsburgh 3:30pm

Richmond at Virginia 6pm

Louisville at Alabama 8pm

Newberry at Western Carolina 6pm

Any other schools that might be having Big Games today, add them in…The Catawbas, the Lenoir-Rhynes, the Wingates, we might have some others out there on the lurch……

from Thursday in the ACC:Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17 in OT

from Friday in the ACC:Duke 34, Army 14/Syracuse 55, Western Michigan 42