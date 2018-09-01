High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:A lot to look back on from Friday Night and we ‘Re The Wind’

A lot to look back on from Friday Night and this is how we do it on the rewind….

First of all, if you want to listen back to last night’s high school football games, you can catch them now at GreensboroSports Radio….We have Dudley at Page with the big night from Page’ Cody King and the defense from Kam Gavin, Stephen Scott, Herbin, Gill, Paige and more at GreensboroSports Radio…

Got some good pregame interviews with Coach Jared Rolfes of Northwest Guilford and Coach Steven Davis from Dudley and then we were also able to catch up with Coach Rolfes, for the post game interview….Check it out now with Don Tilley on board at GreensboroSports Radio…Some in the Page neighborhood are calling for “Cody King for Governor” and they want him to pass/run past Roy Cooper in 2020…..

Kris Walser and Ty’Rique Ridges have the call on Northeast Guilford over Southern Guilford, from Northeast Guilford HS, and you can catch it now on GreensboroSports Radio 2…GreensboroSports Radio 2 for the Rams and Storm….

CLICK HERE for Wyatt Smith, with Northwest Guilford topping Southeast Guilford in OT, from GreensboroSports.com….

CLICK HERE for Page-Dudley from Joe Sirera at the News and Record’s HSXtra section…Joe with the full breakdown of last night’s game and people are still talking about that effort that Cody King turned in last night and the Page defense led in part by Kam Gavin up front for the Pirates…I thought Landon Johnson had a busy and productive night for the Dudley defense from his linebacking position…

Sounds like it was a busy night again for Eastern Guilford’s Collin Smith…Collin “The Kicker” had some key numbers for the ‘Cats:

Besides being 3-for-3 on extra points attempts, the Wildcats’ Collin Smith kicked field goals of 26, 37 and 46 yards.

CLICK HERE for Tim Nash at the News and Record’s HSXtra section and his report on the EG-Grimsley game…

CLICK HERE for Jason Gaertner from the News and Record and HSXtra on Northwest Guilford-Southeast Guilford in OT last night with Johnny Pagano running for two NWG TD’s and Pagano also passing for two TD’s, while teammate Cameron Cloud was grabbing 7 passes for 121 yards and 1 TD…SEG QB Ryan Douglas running for 3 TD’s for the Falcons….

Fritz Hessenthaler, down at Southern Alamance, has his Patriots off to a (3-0) start on the season and a meeting with the Southeast Guilford Falcons looming on October 5 at SEG and last night SA defeated Southern Durham, 29-7 and the SA defense controlled Southern Durham and you can see how they did it when you CLICK HERE for Jerome Richard at the Burlington Times News….

CLICK HERE for David Kehrli at the Burlington Times News on Eastern Alamance over Burlington Williams, 21-14 and EA is off to a very impressive (3-0) beginning to their new season….

From the High Point Enterprise with Michael Lindsay we have High Point Andrews over Ben L. Smith, 13-9….

The Smith Golden Eagles, were led on the ground by Nikosi Alston with 20 carries for 82 yards rushing and through the air by Jordan Williams with 63 yards on 8-of-10 passing….

CLICK HERE for the full post from Michael Lindsay…

The Wake Forest Cougars barely survived as the got past Middle Creek, 22-9 and the Cougars 34-game winning streak was in jeopardy, but they have now won 61 of their last 63 ball games for Coach Reggie Lucas…

CLICK HERE for the game details from WRALSportsFan.com….

One of the post we saw last night was reporting that Northern Guilford lost 64-3, but the actual score was Statesville 34, Northern Guilford 7…Glad we got that straightened out and here is more…

STATESVILLE – On the back of a breakout performance from sophomore quarterback Nebanye Moore, Statesville (2-1) cruised to a 34-7 win over Northern Guilford (1-2) Friday night.

One week after his offense was shut out by Lake Norman, Moore led the Greyhounds to touchdowns on four consecutive drives in the decisive second quarter with three of those drives ending in touchdown passes from the sophomore signal caller. Moore finished with 157 yards and 3 TDs, adding 34 yards on the ground.

“I just knew my guys were going to make plays this week,” Moore said. “We talked on the sidelines and checked everything out and I just knew we would make something happen.”

The game began almost an hour late due to a lighting delay and the two teams struggled to get organized early. But Chavion Smith finally broke the scoreless tie less than 10 seconds into the second quarter with a three-yard touchdown run for Statesville. The Greyhounds would add another touchdown with six minutes left and two more in the final three minutes of the quarter.

CLICK HERE for more on this game from Tanner Boggs, at the Statesville Record and Landmark…