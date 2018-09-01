Men’s soccer final: Guilford 3, Huntingdon 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Freshman Giovanni Santibanez scored the game-winning goal in the 28th minute as Guilford College won at Huntingdon College, 3-2, on Saturday. Ricky Aguilar earned the assist on the scoring play as the Quakers prevailed in their season opener.

HC’s Kelan LeBlanc tallied in the second minute to put the Hawks ahead, 1-0. Matt Wisniewski scored on a pass from A.J. Hawkins to tie the game at the 9:05 mark. Guilford earned a 2-1 edge after Louis Gozan netted an unassisted goal 8 minutes later.

The Hawks knotted the game at 2-2 in the 20th minute after Conner Howard recorded an unassisted score. Nine minutes later, Santibanez notched the final score of the half and the game.

The Quakers led in shots (21-14) and corner kicks (15-9).

Zach Van Kampen made 3 saves and earned the win for Guilford. Zak Heino grabbed 8 saves in a losing effort for Huntingdon (0-2).

The Quakers (1-0) close their Deep South road trip at LaGrange on Sunday. Game time is 2 p.m.