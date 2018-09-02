College Football being played Today/Sunday with N.C. A&T at ECU and UNCP at WSSU and Free Admission for Rams’ game and Guilford College-Huntingdon in NO CONTEST Saturday, but Cody Rhodes tops Nick Aldis to win NWA Title

First off big news for today, with Winston-Salem State hosting UNC-Pembroke in a game that was rained out/lightninged out on Saturday….

WSSU-UNCP from John Dell at the WS Journal:WSSU’s game with UNC Pembroke is postponed until Sunday at Bowman Gray Stadium — and it’s free!…Better get on over there, kickoff at 3pm…

More College Football on a Sunday with N.C. A&T(1-0) at East Carolina and that was set for a 3:30pm kickoff….You can catch the game on the local 1320 AM with Donald Ware, “The Voice of Aggies Football”…

There was football at Guilford College on Saturday, but they did not get a finish….The visiting Huntingdon Hawks and Guilford Quakers ended their college football game in a “NO CONTEST”, when lightning hit near the Guilford College campus and both teams were forced to leave the field and go inside to their locker rooms, at the Ragan-Brown Field House….

I was at this game and I made the retreat for the Quaker walking trail/path while the game was being held hostage by the weather….By the way, Guilford is currently draining their lake, and they will be coming back with a new and improved ‘Quaker Lake’ soon…

After covering the Quaker campus with a nice, but humid afternoon walk, I made my way back toward the Armfield Athletic Center and the Herb Appenzeller Field, where I struck up a conversation with Guilford College assistant football coach Bracey Maynard, son of former Guilford College baseball coach, Stuart “Rock” Maynard….

The game was called at around 4pm and Coach Maynard said they should be headed back to field to resume the game at around 5pm…For the lightning, you have to wait at least a half hour before you can return to the field of play and to Guilford’s disliking, the lightning had already struck twice and we were an hour behind the times, at 5pm…

The new text report said we should be going back to the field at around 5:30, but that call was aborted too and at around 5:30, the light rain began to fall on the Guilford College campus and it looked like we were headed for more problems…

The rain began to fall harder and I began to run harder for my car and got to the Japanese vehicle, just in time to save my American-made clothing from getting soaked….

After all of the lightning strikes, we now had a good old-fashioned downpour on our hands and heads, and this was going to turn out be the ‘Final Blow’, in what turned out to be a “NO CONTEST” result in the football game between Guilford College and Huntingdon College on Saturday afternoon and I had spent much of my afternoon, before the lightning hit, inside the Quaker Club Tent, just inside of the Armfield Athletic Center, and just a few feet away from the Herb Appenzeller Field…

Huntingdon had been leading 58-48 when the game had been called due to the lighting, and this game would not resume, this game was called, “NO CONTEST”….

“NO CONTEST” with Guilford vs. Huntingdon on Saturday, and this is how we derived the verdict and ended up with the game being thrown out of Herb Appenzeller’s court, which is in reality the Guilford College football field, with a nice astro turf/Turf covering….

The envelope please and here is how the judge reached the “NO CONTEST” verdict:

Athletic trainers spotted lightning nearby shortly before 4:00 p.m. The teams cleared the field and fans emptied the stands. The lightning continued and was eventually accompanied by rain, which was heavy at times.

**********Per NCAA Football rules, the referee may suspend a game temporarily when conditions warrant such action. Rule 3, Article 3 c. states, “If a game is suspended under Rules 3-3-a and b before the end of the fourth period and cannot be resumed, there are four possible options:**********

1. Resume the game at a later date;

2. Terminate the game with a determined final score;

3. Forfeit of the game; or

4. Declare a no contest.”

+++++Huntingdon Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Mike Turk, Guilford Athletics Director Sue Bower, and Guilford Head Coach Chris Rusiewicz met with game officials and eventually agreed to a no-contest declaration.+++++

“Huntingdon’s lengthy trip back to Alabama after two nights on the road, a very uncertain weather forecast, and the absence of a satisfactory time to resume play contributed to the decision,” Bower said. “It’s a disappointing end to a very exciting contest.”

In other corners where a ‘NO CONTEST” is sometimes the result on regular basis, and many times the No Contest comes on the heels of Disqualification and it is rare to find many No DQ matches these days, we had a Winner in the Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis “All In” battle on Saturday night, and Rhodes takes the NWA Championship and walks away with the belt and the NWA Title, during the “All-In” professional wrestling matches, at the SOLD OUT Sears Centre in Chicago….Winner: Cody via Pinfall to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship…..

So no “No Contest” in Chicago, as Cody gets the win over Nick Aldis, but we did have a “NO CONTEST” in Greensboro, N.C., and this might be the first time we out-did Chicago, but we got them on Saturday and Greensboro with more original content and contests than you will find on a Saturday night, in Chicago….

To sum all of this up and to make it a more simple conclusion for those of you that might be in a hurry with your Labor Day reading plans, in Chicago, it seems like they were “All In”, while in Greensboro, we were “All Out”, as in heading out to our cars and going/heading home…

Hoping to return to Guilford College today/Sunday, to see how that “Quaker Lake Drain” is going….

*****Connell Young(Dudley HS) rushed for 97 yards for Western Carolina University on Saturday, while Will Jones(Page HS) picked up 13 yards on the ground for the WCU Catamounts….*****