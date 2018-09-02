College Men’s Soccer Final: Guilford 2, LaGrange 1, 2 OT

LaGRANGE, Ga. – Freshman Rodrigo Gudino scored on an assist from Jake Grieco in the 105th minute to lift the Guilford College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 win at LaGrange College on Sunday afternoon.

The Quakers improved to 2-0 while the Panthers dropped to 1-1.

The match was tied 0-0 at halftime. Matthew Fritts netted an unassisted goal to put the home team ahead, 1-0, in the 51st minute.

Guilford drew even at the 73:35 mark after freshman Giovanni Santibanez notched an unassisted tally of his own. It was the second goal in two days for Santibanez.

The Quakers dominated possession in the overtime as they outshot the Panthers 3-0. LaGrange goalkeeper Cory Aycock made point-blank saves on Ryan Mouttet and Victor Jimenez in extra time.

On Guidino’s game-winner, Grieco slipped a pass through the LaGrange defense that left Gudino one-on-one with Aycock. The Panther goalkeeper had no chance to stop Gudino’s shot from 10 yards out.

Guilford had the edge in shots (13-5) and corner kicks (7-4). Zach Vampen made 2 saves for the Quakers and earned the win. Aycock stopped 7 shots in the loss.

The Quakers return to action on Wednesday (9/5) vs. Methodist University. The Guilford home opener begins at 7:30 p.m.