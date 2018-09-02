Greensboro College Pride Football Drops Season Opener Against Apprentice

Pride Drops Season Opener Against Apprentice

Courtesy of Wes Gullett Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College football team dropped their 2018 season opener to the Builders of Newport News Apprentice Saturday, 34-13.

After Greensboro College punted the ball back to the Builders following an incomplete pass on their first possession of the game, the Pride defense was able to record their first takeaway of the afternoon.

With the Builders facing a second down and three to go on their own 27-yardline, junior Kasseem Bagley darted in front of the Apprentice at the 42-yard line receiver to record his first interception of the season.

Bagley then ran 27 yards to the Builders 15-yardline to set up a first down and 10 to go for Greensboro.

Following the interception return, it only took the Pride one play to find the end zone as freshman quarterback Nate Coffey found the hands of Derrin Little in the left corner of the end zone to give Greensboro a 6-0 lead after the point after attempt failed.

However, Apprentice was able to score 26 unanswered points following the Pride touchdown to take a 26-7 lead into the break.

Greensboro was then able to strike once again on their second possession of the third quarter after a bad snap by the Builders gave the Pride the ball on the Apprentice 17-yard line.

After taking over, Greensboro found the end zone four plays late with a Coffey pass into the hands of Da’Shaun Wallace. Zac Ellison then connected on the point after attempt to bring Greensboro to within two scores at 26-16.

Over the remainder of the game, the Pride defense stood strong and the offense was able to move down the field, but the Builders scored the game’s final points late in the fourth period to secure the victory.

“I am very excited about where our team is heading,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “We were a ton of great plays by some really talented young players.

“I know the future is bright for the young men of the Pride football family! On to Gallaudet”

Coffey finished the game with 183 passing yards on 18 completions, while senior Jerrod Best posted a career-high six receptions for 69 yards. Bagley paced the Pride defense with 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss and one interception.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they host the Bison of Gallaudet University at 1 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.