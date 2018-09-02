Greensboro College Pride Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth At Transylvania Invitational After Blistering Final Round

Pride Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth At Transylvania Invitational After Blistering Final Round

from Greensboro College SID Wes Gullett

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Greensboro College men’s golf team scorched the par-72 University Club of Kentucky Golf Course Sunday to finish the 54-hole Transylvania Fall Invitational in fourth place.

The Pride, who entered the day sitting in seventh place following 36-holes, carded a tournament-best seven-under par, 281.

The surge up the team leader board was led by junior Scott Campbell.

Campbell entered the day at two-over par was able to finish his final round with a four-under par 68 to finish the event in fourth-place at two-under par.

Connor Brown, who stat at six-over par through the first two rounds also went under-par on the day. Brown finished the day with a three-under 69 to finish the event at three-over par in a 15th-place tie.

Zach Swink (t-12, +2), Zane Smith (t-37, +10) and Davis Reynolds (t-54, +14) also competed for Greensboro.

“Overall I am very pleased with our performance over the past two days in our first tournament of the year,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “As a team we definitely had some growing pains as we had four new players in the lineup.

“Scott and Zach both played really solid the whole tournament and Connor turned in a really good final round. We are ready to get back at it at our next event.”

The Pride men will return to action Sept. 17 when they open play at the 2018 NCAA Fall Preview at Keene Trace’s Champions Course. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.