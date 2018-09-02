Greensboro College Volleyball Drops Final Two Matches Of Greensboro College Invitational Tournament

Volleyball Drops Final Two Matches Of Greensboro College Invitational Tournament

from Greensboro College Sports Information Director Wes Gullett

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to close out the 2018 Greensboro College Volleyball Invitational Saturday.

Greensboro suffered a five-set defeat against the Lions of Piedmont College in their first match of the day before falling in straight sets against the Bruins of Bob Jones University.

Against Piedmont, Greensboro took the opening set by a 28-26 mark before falling behind 2-1 after falling by scores of 25-11 and 25-5.

With their backs against the wall, the Pride was able to rally back to send the match into a decisive fifth set with a 25-23 win before falling 15-9.

Sarah Egbers kept up her strong start to the season as she tallied 14 kills, while Alycia Artis added six kills. Tori Belcher had 21 digs in the match.

After suffering the five-set defeat, Greensboro was unable to get their attack going against the Bruins, falling by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-21.

Once again, Egbers led the way in kills with 10 and Katie Clark had 14 assists and 8 digs.

“Overall I am pleased with the way we competed this weekend,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We started slow in both matches and were not able to overcome the early deficits.

“We are making too many mistakes an inopportune times in the match which cause us to play for behind.”

The Pride will return to action Friday when they travel to the Brevard College Invitational where they will take on Emory & Henry College, William Peace University and Guilford College. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.