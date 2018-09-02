Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Big First Half Propels Pride Women Past Regent

Big First Half Propels Pride Women Past Regent

from Wes Gullett Greensboro College SID

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team sailed past Regent University Saturday in their second game in as many days, 10-3.

Greensboro struck early in the first half and did not look back from there as they tallied six goals in the first period to take a 6-0 lead into the break.

Anna Rae Porcelli, Sydney Moss, Madison Karch, Mercedes Bauza, Alexis Chase and McKaley Boston each tallied one goal in the period.

Following the intermission, Regent was able to strike for three goals in the final 45 minutes, but Greensboro countered with four of their own to secure the seven-goal victory.

“Overall I am proud of my girls,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “Anytime you can go 2-0 on the weekend is a good thing.

“I am pretty disappointed by the cheap goals we allowed today as we had some mental errors! Give credit to Regent for battling for a full 90 minutes.”

The Pride women will return to action Wednesday when they host the Wasps of Emory & Henry College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.