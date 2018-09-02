Page-Dudley Football Game Stats from Don Tilley at GreensboroSports Radio
Dudley: Myles Smith 4 carries 46 yards TD
Richard Monroe IV 9 carries 30 yards
Nashon Wilhite 15 carries 57 yards
Alston Hooker 2/9/1 passing for 24 yards
Richard Monroe IV 4/9/1 passing for 38 yards
Page: Javonrdre Paige 5/-6/1 passing for 113 yards 2 TD’s
Ford Moser 1 TD pass reception 25 yards
Cody King 2 TD receptions/1 TD pass
