Page-Dudley Football Game Stats from Don Tilley at GreensboroSports Radio

Posted by Press Release on September 2, 2018 at 12:55 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley: Myles Smith 4 carries 46 yards TD
Richard Monroe IV 9 carries 30 yards
Nashon Wilhite 15 carries 57 yards

Alston Hooker 2/9/1 passing for 24 yards
Richard Monroe IV 4/9/1 passing for 38 yards

Page: Javonrdre Paige 5/-6/1 passing for 113 yards 2 TD’s
Ford Moser 1 TD pass reception 25 yards
Cody King 2 TD receptions/1 TD pass

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top