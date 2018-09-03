Elon Phoenix Football Stays Among Top 15 in Both National Polls

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football checked in at No. 15 in the nation in both the STATS FCS Poll and the AFCA Coaches’ Poll on Monday, Sept. 3.

The Phoenix earned a total of 1,586 points in the STATS poll and is between a pair of 1-0 teams in Montana (No. 14) and McNeese (No. 16) in both polls. In the Coaches poll, Elon picked up 250 points.

Elon returns to action this weekend for its home opener at Rhodes Stadium against No. 21 Furman. The matchup between the Phoenix and Paladins marks one of two ranked-vs.-ranked games in FCS football this weekend. Furman checked in at No. 21 in both polls this week after falling 48-7 to No. 2 Clemson in Week 1.

Six CAA teams remained in the Top 25 this week in both polls. In the STATS poll, other ranked CAA teams include James Madison (No. 2), Villanova (No. 12), New Hampshire (No. 20), Maine (No. 22) and Stony Brook (No. 24). Delaware, Rhode Island and Richmond all also received votes.

In the Coaches poll, other ranked CAA teams include James Madison (No. 2), Villanova (No. 11), New Hampshire (No. 22), Stony Brook (No. 23) and Maine (No. 25) with two others – Delaware and Rhode Island – getting votes.

This week’s game marks Hall of Fame weekend for the Phoenix with football’s Terrell Hudgins ’10, Damon Gooch ’09 of men’s tennis and Jimmy Lytle ’08 of men’s golf set to be inducted into the Elon Athletics Hall of Fame.