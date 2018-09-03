Elon WSOC: Estrada Collects CAA Defensive Player of the Week Award

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Valentina Estrada has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, Sept. 3, as announced by the conference office.

Estrada collected her first CAA Defensive Player of the Week honor after earning two shutouts as Elon posted a 1-0-1 record this past week. She pushed her shutout total to a CAA-leading three on the year after the two matches. Estrada made three saves to preserve a 0-0 draw at High Point before turning in two saves in a 2-0 victory against Richmond. The efforts helped Elon earn its 300th win as a program on Sunday evening.

This is the third straight week that Elon has collected a CAA weekly award from the league. Earlier this season, Taylor Paradoski was named CAA Player of the Week on Aug. 20 after scoring a hat trick in Elon’s season opener at Liberty. Last week, Lily Harkes earned her first-career CAA Rookie of the Week award after scoring her first goal as a Phoenix in a 1-1 draw at Western Carolina on Aug. 23.

Other awards handed out on Monday went to Morgan Nanni of UNCW, who collected both CAA Player and Rookie of the Week honors from the league.

The Phoenix returns to the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 6, when it hosts the Charlotte 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field.