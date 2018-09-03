Elon WSOC Shuts Out Richmond on Historic Night at Rudd Field

ELON, N.C. – Carson Jones and Ashley Rumley scored two goals midway through the second half after a two-hour rain delay and Elon University women’s soccer earned the program’s 300th win all-time with a 2-0 victory over Richmond on Sunday night, Sept. 2, at Rudd Field.

BOX SCORE

In front of a crowd of over 650 people at Rudd Field, Jones and Rumley each got on the score sheet in the 62nd and the 69th minute respectfully to put the Phoenix ahead to help the team earn the victory.

The Phoenix and Spiders got through the first 33 minutes of the match before lightning delayed the match for two hours. Both teams would complete the final 12 minutes before starting the second half.

Elon improves to 2-1-3 overall with the victory and the Spiders fall to 0-5-0 on the season with the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Phoenix had two great chances in the first two minutes as Tori Baliatico’s two shot attempts were saved. Jones also got a good look from a tight angle and her attempt was saved in the 13th minute. Right before the match was delayed due to lightning, the Phoenix was outshooting the Spiders 7-1.

After the two hour delay, Elon and Richmond completed the remaining 12 minutes of the half and the match was scoreless after the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Hannah Doherty had a great chance to put the Phoenix on the board, but Richmond goalkeeper Jessica Stanfall denied her effort from distance in the 54th minute.

The Phoenix finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Jones beat a defender after a pass from Makenzie DePriest-Kessler. She took the ball to the right side of the box, beat a defender, and curled her shot into the left post to put Elon ahead 1-0.

Rumley’s first career goal would extend Elon’s lead 2-0 just seven minutes later. She poked in a rebound off a save by Stanfall on Laura Mitchell’s initial shot from Baliatico’s cross.

Richmond attempted to get back into the match on T.J. Anderson’s shot attempt. Valentina Estrada came up with a huge diving save in the 70th minute to keep Richmond off the board and preserve Elon’s 2-0 shutout win.

NOTES

– The Elon Women’s Soccer program earned its 300th victory as a program with its 2-0 win over Richmond.

– The match was delayed for two hours after lightning began in the area at 6:45 p.m. Play would then resume at 8:45 p.m.

– Elon and goalkeeper Valentina Estrada earned its third shutout of the season.

– Ashley Rumley scored her first-career goal for the Phoenix in the 69th minute.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to Rudd Field on Thursday night, Sept. 6, for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. The contest will be shown online through Phoenix All-Access.