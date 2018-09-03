Elon’s Terry Earns CAA Volleyball Co-Offensive Player of the Week Nod

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University senior outside hitter Kam Terry has been tabbed CAA Co-Player of the Week Monday, Sept. 3, after helping Elon to a 4-0 run over a five-day span to go with a third-straight Phoenix Classic title.

Terry finished the week with 55 kills to just eight errors and 35 digs on the way to earning Phoenix Classic MVP honors with Elon pushing its record to 7-0 to start the 2018 campaign. Terry posted a .296 hitting percentage and averaged 4.23 kills per set. In the Phoenix Classic, the Marengo, Ohio, native had a pair of double-doubles with 17 kills and 11 digs against Evansville before adding a 15-kill, 14-dig night against Gardner-Webb to cap the tournament. Now with 1,070 career kills, she’s just 32 away from putting her name on the program’s Top 10 list for most in team history.

In being named MVP of the Phoenix Classic, it marks the second-straight season Terry has won MVP honors at Elon’s home tournament.

The Phoenix will return to action Friday, Sept. 7, with the first match of the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C., against host Wake Forest. First serve is set for 5 p.m.