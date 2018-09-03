Friday Night Football Games in and around Guilford County(9/7/18) and on GreensboroSports Radio
*****All games with 7:30pm kickoffs unless otherwise noted….*****
Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Page(3-0)…..This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…
Southwest Guilford(3-0) at Ragsdale(2-1)…..This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2…
Northern Guilford(1-2) at Northwest Guilford(3-0)
Grimsley(1-2) at Southeast Guilford(2-1)
Western Guilford(0-3) at Northeast Guilford(1-1)
Southern Guilford(0-3) at Smith(0-3)
Dudley(2-1) at Durham Hillside(2-1)
High Point Central(1-2) at West Forsyth(1-2)
High Point Christian (3-0) at First Assembly(0-2) 7pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-2) at West Wilkes(2-0)
Andrews (1-2) is idle
