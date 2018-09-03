Friday Night Football Games in and around Guilford County(9/7/18) and on GreensboroSports Radio

*****All games with 7:30pm kickoffs unless otherwise noted….*****

Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Page(3-0)…..This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…

Southwest Guilford(3-0) at Ragsdale(2-1)…..This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2…

Northern Guilford(1-2) at Northwest Guilford(3-0)

Grimsley(1-2) at Southeast Guilford(2-1)

Western Guilford(0-3) at Northeast Guilford(1-1)

Southern Guilford(0-3) at Smith(0-3)

Dudley(2-1) at Durham Hillside(2-1)

High Point Central(1-2) at West Forsyth(1-2)

High Point Christian (3-0) at First Assembly(0-2) 7pm

Bishop McGuinness(1-2) at West Wilkes(2-0)

Andrews (1-2) is idle