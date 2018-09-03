HPU Volleyball Panthers Fight Tough with Pair of Top-10 Teams

• HPU dropped a pair of matches to No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Wisconsin

• The Panthers had three hitters with double-digit kills against the Badgers

• Sophomore Abby Bottomley had a pair of aces and a game-high 23 digs against Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The High Point University fought valiantly against a pair of top-10 opponents in the HotelRed Invitational Sunday (Sept. 2) in Madison, Wis. In the afternoon, the Panthers (1-5) fell to No. 2 Texas, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15, while in the evening, HPU took the first set from No. 8 Wisconsin, but fell, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-17.

“Today’s schedule was probably the toughest day anyone will have in the country this year,” HPU head coach Ryan Meek said. “To play two top-5 caliber teams in the same day is unheard of and our team competed and fought against both of them. We continue to grow as a team and learn things we’ll need as we keep our season going over the next few months. The atmosphere was electric and it was so much fun to play in the (UW) Fieldhouse.”

After the tournament, senior Molly Livingston and sophomore Abby Bottomley were named to the all-tournament team.

No. 8 Wisconsin 3, High Point 1

High Point took the first set before the Badgers (4-0) claimed the next three frames.

The Badgers hit at a .328 clip while holding the Panthers to a .171 hitting percentage. High Point led in service aces, 7-4, but was out-blocked, 17-2.

Three Panthers hit double-digit kills, including senior Katie Tylman, who hit .375 with 13 kills. Fellow senior Molly Livingston and freshman Madison Smith each added 12 kills. Sophomore Abby Bottomley served up a pair of aces and had a game-high 23 digs.

The first set saw neither team gain more than a three-point lead, including ties at 20, 21, 22 and 23. The Panthers won the set after a service ace from Bottomley and a kill from Ellis.

The Badgers held the Panthers under .200 hitting in the second and third sets, winning 25-20 and 25-21. Wisconsin turned up the hitting efficiency in the fourth, hitting .480 en route to a 25-17 set win to close out the match.

No. 2 Texas 3, High Point 0

High Point fought tough with No. 2 Texas, falling, 25-21 in both of the first two sets, before dropping the third, 25-15.

The Longhorns (3-1) outhit the Panthers, .284 to .113, held a major advantage at the net, leading in blocks, 14-1.

Senior Adeline Ellis led the Panthers with eight kills, while also adding 11 digs. Senior Molly Livingston added seven kills, two service aces and a block. Sophomore Abby Bottomley led the squad with 14 digs.

In an evenly matched first set, senior Adeline Ellis’ kill gave the Panthers a 20-18 lead, but the Longhorns came back and finished the set on a 7-1 run, including the last four points.

Down 21-17 in the second, the Panthers scored three in a row to pull within one, but the Longhorns earned four of the next five points to win the frame, 25-21.

In the third, Texas hit .450, while holding High Point to a .074 hitting percentage on the way to a 25-15 set win.

Up Next

The Panthers travel to Villanova, Pa., for a tournament Sept. 7-8. HPU plays Temple on Friday at 4:30 p.m., before taking on host Villanova on Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by Utah at 7 p.m.